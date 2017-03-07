Severe weather, heightened fire danger and weekend snow chances

KSDK -- After a round of severe weather during the early morning hours Tuesday, gusty winds bring extremely dry air into the region this afternoon.

The wind will dry the ground quickly allowing for a heightened fire danger. A red flag warning is in effect north and west of St. Louis from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. today. Outdoor burning should be avoided today in these areas.

After a couple of relatively warm days Wednesday and Thursday, colder temperatures return in time for the weekend. A weather system will be sliding by to our south and moisture will interact with the cold air to produce rain and snow across the region.

The intensity of this system and just how much cold air will be be available will be determined by the storm track. There is the potential for some accumulation of wet snow over at least parts of the area this Saturday into Saturday evening.

With many St. Patrick's Day events including runs and parades across the area Saturday, stay tuned as the forecast will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.

