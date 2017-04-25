Severe weather possible Wednesday

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

KSDK -- A stormy pattern is setting up across the middle of the country over the next few days. The first round of potentially severe storms will happen later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening as a cold front swings across Missouri and Illinois.

TIMELINE: Mid-afternoon west of St. Louis, around the evening rush hours in the metro and east and south of St. Louis through the evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the region in a Slight Risk for Wednesday into Wednesday evening with an enhanced risk across parts of the eastern Ozarks. The enhanced area includes the cities of Farmington, Potosi, Fredericktown and Salem, all in Missouri.

The threats include strong winds, large hail and possible tornadoes along with downpours and cloud to ground lightning.

Additional rounds of severe weather is possible over portions of the Plains and Midwest later this week into the weekend

