Polio is no match for local 10-year-old girl

Meet Keira she's a Super Star (Photo: KSDK)

The “fight song” seems appropriate for Keria Cromwell. She’s been a fighter since she was an infant in Vietnam.

“When I went to the orphanage she was running 105 temp. She was super sick,” Heather Cromwell, Keira’s mom, said.

Even though she was ill at the time, Cromwell went through with the adoption.

“The minute I laid eyes on her, it didn’t matter”, says Cromwell.

But once in her home, Keria did not get healthier.

“She didn’t even smile, her smile drooped,” Cromwell explained.

They eventually learned she had polio, “and they said this was a very severe case.”

And the fight began. There would be medications and surgeries.

“They’ve worked on everything,” said Cromwell.

Shriner’s Hospital has been in their corner.

“I won’t be standing if it wasn’t for them”, says Keira.

“They basically love her as much as I do,” Cromwell said.

Keria approached her rehabilitation, “her fight”, with a tremendous attitude.

“She’s amazing. she arrives to therapy with a smile”, says Erica Morrison.

And the 10-year-old has not backed down.

“It’s really tough”, says Keira.

“She’s amazing. She arrives to therapy with a smile,” says Morrison.

“I push her pretty hard,” Morrison said.

“I just tell myself I can do this,” adds Keira.

The girl who was once told she would “never” walk, is now moving just fine.

“Truly a miracle,” says Morrison.

Keria is now being recognized for her courage and will be among the honorees at the 2017 Night of Superstars.

“I’m looking really forward to it,” says Keira.

It’s a red carpet event.

Keira says, “Super excited to walk down the red carpet, and I’m going to get to ride in a limo.”

After making it this far, Keria believes she can go even further with her life, and those around her have no doubt she’ll make it.

Keira’s mother says, “she has the drive and the determination.”

Remember she’s a fighter.

Click here for more information about the 2017 Night of Superstars.

(© 2017 KSDK)