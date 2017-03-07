Shooting near Ranken Technical College prompts lockdown

Ranken Technical College in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Ranken Technical College in St. Louis was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. The school went on lockdown following a nearby shooting.

According to police, a 19-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest while riding his motorcycle on the 4400 Block of Page Blvd. The man is being transported to a nearby hospital and is conscious and breathing.

The college is located at 4431 Finney Avenue. A job fair boot camp for students and alumni was happening on campus during the lockdown.

Ranken has released the following statement,

"Ranken Technical College is reporting that its St. Louis campus is currently on lockdown. Ranken has taken this action as a precaution. Currently everyone in the Ranken community is safe. At this time, we have no further details to share."

KSDK has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information is provided.

Potential life threatening emergency on St. Louis campus. Stay in lockdown until advised. — Ranken (@ranken) March 7, 2017

Ranken went into lockdown today due to an incident that took place near Ranken’s St. Louis campus. No students or employees were involved. — Ranken (@ranken) March 7, 2017

