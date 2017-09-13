Shots fired closes WB 70 lanes

(Photo: MoDOT)

ST. LOUIS - A report of shots fired led to the closure of multiple lanes in north St. Louis County, officials said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said one car was struck by unidentified gunfire. No injuries were reported. Officials do not have a suspect at this time.

Authorities limited driving to one lane as police investigated the scene.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

© 2017 KSDK-TV