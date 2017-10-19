Shots fired in parking lot of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital

Shots were fired in the parking lot of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Thursday night. No injuries have been reported.
St. Louis University sent out an alert asking students and faculty in the South campus to shelter inside university buildings at 7:05. About 20 minutes later, they tweeted that the suspect left the scene and students could resume normal activity.
Police said they found multiple shell casings on the parking lot and some damaged vehicles.
The police investigation is ongoing.
