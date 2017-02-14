Shrewsbury gym benefits injured Officer Crosby

The owners of the new Planet Fitness in Shrewsbury presented Officer Crosby with a $10,000.00 check Tuesday. (Photo: KSDK)

SHREWSBURY, MO. - An injured Rock Hill officer will soon be getting a new place to call home.

Officer Matt Crosby was paralyzed in a shooting in 2010 while responding to a domestic dispute. Volunteers have been raising money to build him a specially-equipped smart home. A variety of fund aising events have been held in the past few months.

The owners of the new Planet Fitness in Shrewsbury presented Officer Crosby with a $10,000.00 check Tuesday.

During the first 14 days of February, they donated the first month of new membership fees to Crosby’s cause, and if a first responder or military member joined, they donated their first three months of fees to Crosby’s home fund.

“The people who have come in have been unbelievable, the generosity of them, giving us check after check and some members donating more than once,” said Jonathan Vargo, Planet Fitness manager.

Officer Crosby was also presented with dozens of Valentine’s cards from area elementary schools.

“I’m just super thankful and I just appreciate everybody supporting me and helping me raise funds for my new home,” said Crosby.

And he is grateful for all of the cards and well wishes he has received from the school children.

“I always like reading the kid’s messages. I got a lot while I was on bed rest and it really helped me to get through that. To still know that people, kids are thinking about me and hoping I get better, it puts a smile on your face, helps you forget that you’re laying in bed, so it’s neat.”

If you would like to make a financial donation, a fund for Officer Crosby has been set up at the U.S. Bank at 8816 Manchester Rd. in Brentwood.

