Signs of trouble: How to watch for sinkholes

ST. LOUIS - Large sink holes, as big as the one that swallowed a car Thursday in St. Louis, are more common than you might think. Commissioner of Streets Ken Flake should know. He is in charge of clean up and repair.

"We usually have two or three this size a year most of them are not... I am not going to say unreported but most of them don't involve a car falling in a hole," Flake said.



The cause of yesterday's sink hole is still under investigation



But Flake told us aging, leaky sewer and water lines are responsible for many others



80 to 100-year-old pipes continue to break down. And Flake says workers repair as many as 10 small street holes or depressions a day. Those due to ground erosion can grow quickly.

Signs of sink holes include small seemingly bottomless cracks in the sidewalk or street and sudden dips in the road.

"If you're driving down the road and this road's been smooth every day for the last three years you've drove down this road and today you notice a big dip in it where your car goes down and comes out on the other side, those need reporting," Flake said.

If you notice any of these signs call the Citizens Service Bureau at (314) 649-3111.

© 2017 KSDK-TV