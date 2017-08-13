Silver Alert issued for O'Fallon, Mo. woman

Carol Donohue, 75, was last seen Saturday morning. (Photo: Family courtesy)

O'FALLON, MO. - Police are asking for the community's help in the search for a missing St. Charles County woman.

Carol Donohue, 75, was first reported missing early Saturday evening when a family member contacted police, saying Donohue had not been seen since leaving her retirement home earlier that morning. According to officials, Donohue was last seen checking out of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood facility at around 11:30 a.m.

Donohue's family said they believe she is in the beginning stages of Dementia. Friends told officials she had spoken of visiting the now-destroyed James Clemens Mansion in north St. Louis.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse, with unknown colored slacks. Donohue is 5-foot-7 and weighs 145-pounds. Her vehicle is described as a white 2015 Chevy Cruze with Missouri license plates KA2-D0C.

Anyone with information on Donohue's location should contact the O'Fallon Police Department at (636) 240-3200, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at *55 from a mobile device.

