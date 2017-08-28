Sisters flee to St. Louis to get away from Hurricane Harvey

Sisters Star and Devika Bates watching news coverage of Hurricane Harvey on TV. They fled their homes in a town just north of Houston for the safety of St. Louis before the storm hit. (Photo: KSDK, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Some victims of Hurricane Harvey are coming to St. Louis. Sisters Star and Devika Bates drove 14 grueling hours, from Texas to safety in Missouri. But they worry about Houston friends and neighbors as the flood waters rise.

Images of the flood in Houston are especially tough for the sisters.

“We would've been in the same situation waiting for someone to rescue me and my family and get us to higher ground and shelter,” said Star Bates.

The sisters and their families are originally from Webster Groves. But three years ago, they moved to a town just north of Houston called Spring. Now, their first-floor apartments and many of the streets are underwater.

“They're absolutely flooded out at this time so I've been trying to keep in touch with as many people as possible,” Star said.

Before the rains moved in last Friday, Star, Devika, six children and dog Max piled in two cars. They drove 14 hours to a cousin's home in North St. Louis.

“We were blessed that we got out. We were blessed. Thank God we have St. Louis to come to because so many people don't, so many people don't,” said Devika.

Now, a good part of the highway they used to get St. Louis is underwater. And they worry about their friends and neighbors.

“I've seen a lot of rain in Houston, but I would've never imagined anything to this magnitude,” said Star.

“People are still trapped [and] can't get out. They’re trying to contact people and can’t get through. This is real life and death situation right now,” said Devika.

The family originally thought they would be returning Monday, but with Harvey continuing to rage, they don't know when they'll go back. Their financial future is uncertain.

