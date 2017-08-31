Six Flags announces new thrill water ride for 2018

Photo: Six Flags (Photo: Custom)

EUREKA, MO. - St. Louis thrill-seekers, brace yourselves! Six Flags just unveiled a new ride for its 2018 season.

The Typhoon Twister is a massive new water attraction, headed to Hurricane Harbor next year. The hybrid, zero-gravity slide complex packs two extreme slide thrills into one attraction.

“Six Flags St. Louis takes great pride in offering our guests new, groundbreaking rides and attractions every year. For 2018, Six Flags leads the way in innovation again as Typhoon Twister is unlike any other water attraction, giving riders two completely different thrill experiences in one very intense slide,” said Park President Pete Carmichael. “This one-of-a-kind experience is another big reason why our guests will want to enjoy both the water park and the theme park during their visits next year.

The slide features four-person rafts that go into a 125-foot long whirlpool bowl that spins riders around 360 degrees before the bottom drops out and sends guests plummeting down an enclosed five-story drop. Guests will then be propelled up a 45-foot tall zero-gravity wave wall to experience weightlessness before falling back down and shooting out into the splash pool.

Typhoon Twister is expected to debut in May 2018.

