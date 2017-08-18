Six Flags only flying U.S. flags now

All American flags flying over Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Custom)

EUREKA, MO. - All six flags flying above the entrance of the theme park are now all U.S. flags.

Six Flags has changed the flags at all of its theme parks nationwide after drawing criticism from Fox News, TMZ and others earlier this week.

The theme park released a statement announcing the change:

"At Six Flags we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family friendly experience for our guests. We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our parks to feature American flags."

The park came under fire earlier this week because three locations were flying the first flag of the Confederate States of America. That's different from the Confederate Battle Flag, but some still found the flag to be inappropriate. It was flying at theme parks in Arlington, Tx., San Antonio, and Atlanta.

At Six Flags St. Louis, the flags that used to fly were those of France, Spain, England, Illinois, Missouri and the United States.

