"It's a sick, disgusting 'joke' and a horrible reflection upon this school and students."

That's what one woman posted on her Facebook page after attaching a photo of an apparent Craigslist ad featuring two African American students with the words, " Two slaves for sale" typed in bold lettering.

“We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination. Fleming Island High School administration and district leadership are working together to create a school-wide plan of action to strengthen the climate and culture while celebrating the school’s diversity. We encourage parents and guardians to take the time to talk to their child about this important matter. We appreciate support in this effort and we look forward to Elevating Clay,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

The student has been suspended and will be sent to an alternative school, the Clay County School District tells First Coast News

Lexis Potter said she found the Craigslist ad while searching through the farms and garden section of Craigslist.

Potter has since deleted the original post from her Facebook page.

One of the students in the ad, a senior at Fleming, Skye Fefee, says she first saw the ad when a friend sent it to her on Snapchat.

"I never thought somebody would do this to me. I had friends texting and calling me," Fefee told First Coast News.

Fefee says the next time she saw the ad was on Lexis Potter's Facebook page.

"Everyone started tagging me in the post, and then my mom saw it and was disturbed by it."

Fefee says this incident really upset her because this is not the first time something like this had happened at her school.

"I was really upset about it because Fleming Island is known for racial slurs. This school year someone wrote on the toilets... "whites only," Fefee said.

Fefee told First Coast News she thinks the administration needs to do more to prevent things like this from happening.

"I think the student should be expelled," Fefee says the school needs to hold the students accountable for their actions.

"The administration doesn't' pay attention to this. They need to better monitor the students," Fefee said.

Lexis said the original Craiglist ad was removed immediately after she reported it. According to Fefee the girls in the photo and their parents have a meeting scheduled with the principal later Thursday morning.

