Police body slam, arrest SLCC adjunct professor at board meeting

ST. LOUIS - A professor was body slammed by officers at a board meeting for trying to speak his mind, and the forceful takedown was caught on camera.

It all happened Thursday night at a St. Louis Community College board meeting in front of more than 70 people, including trustees, professors and students. The meeting was supposed to be about job security for professors.

Photographs from the meeting show adjunct professor Steve Taylor being tackled by a St. Louis Community College police officer.

"Out of nowhere he was tackled by a police officer, taken into the crowd face first, handcuffed and taken from the meeting," described Adjunct Professor Brett Williams, who witnessed the attack.

Witnesses say they were told not to applaud after each speaker during the meeting. When Professor Taylor began walking to the front of the room to object to the no-applause rule, a trustee allegedly gave an order to have Taylor removed.

Witnesses say he was then rushed from behind by the officer. A police report describes Taylor as "aggressively forcing his way toward board members," a claim at least one witness denies.

"He was walking down the center aisle, he was not aggressively going towards the group. He was not running or doing anything and he was tackled for no reason. The officer didn't give any warning like 'stop'," said Williams.

Williams says students who were at the meeting were shaken up by what they saw.

Taylor sustained several bruises, a concussion and possibly even a broken rib. He was taken to the hospital and we're told has since been expelled from the school for violating protocol.

Taylor has been cited for general peace disturbance and resisting arrest.

A union representative for Taylor told 5 On Your Side they may be considering legal action.

