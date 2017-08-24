SLFCO looking for appropriate home for Rally Cat

(Photo: Cardinals / Twitter)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach is looking for the public’s help for appropriate placement of Rally Cat.

Rally Cat has been in custody and care of the SLFCO since he was found in City Garden one day after he became a viral sensation.

Where did “Rally Cat” come from?

During the Cardinals game on Aug. 9 against the Royals, a black and gray cat ran past Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain and onto the warning track before a member of the grounds crew grabbed him. Shortly after, a woman claimed to be the owner and walked near City Garden with the cat where it jumped out of her arms. SLFCO set out traps and found Rally Cat the next day.

In a press release, SLFCO says the Cardinals initially expressed interest in Rally Cat, but SLFCO made no commitment to them.

“SLFCO made clear that no such commitment had been made and the health and well-being of Rally Cat had to be addressed prior to any such commitment. Subsequent contact with Bill Dewitt III of the Cardinals was troubling. The priorities of the Club appear inconsistent with the goals and mission of the SLFCO,” SLFCO said.

Albert Watkins has been hired as Rally Cat’s lawyer.

“SLFCO will take all steps necessary to fully comply with applicable rules, laws and its own mission,” said Albert S. Watkins, legal counsel for SLFCO and The Rally Cat. “This feline is a real beauty, capable of not only motivating those who wear the Birds on the Bat, but of swiping the hearts and minds of those who witnessed the cat’s impromptu debut. The SLFCO is aware of the ability and desire of the Redbirds to commercially exploit Rally Cat. However, commercial exploitation simply must take a back seat to that which is right for this four legged furry creature.”

Rally Cat has been examined and tested for rabies, FIV and FELUK along with additional tests for parasites. He has passed all tests and is being pampered and fed to gain some weight prior to sterilization.

