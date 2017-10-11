SLMPD detective shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A 54-year old detective with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is recovering Thursday morning after being shot.

Interim police chief Lawrence O'Toole tells 5 On Your Side the detective was part of a stolen vehicle investigation in the area near Cherokee and Jefferson in south St. Louis when the shooting happened. The incident started around 1 a.m.

The 25-year SLMPD veteran was shot in the shoulder, though it's not clear at this point what led to the shooting.

Police are also not offering up any information on the suspect at this time.

The officer was transported to SLU hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

We will be continuing to follow this investigation and will keep this story updated as new information becomes available.

