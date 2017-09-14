KSDK
SLMPD moving to 12-hour shifts Friday

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 2:37 PM. CDT September 14, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will be activating detail on Friday in anticipation of a judgment in the Stockley trial.

SLMPD says the decision was made to move officers to 12-hour shifts after speaking with city leaders.

Though no official announcement on when a judgment will be handed down has been made, the department says it is working to be ready for any events that may unfold to ensure safety for the community.

Governor Eric Greitens has also put the Missouri National Guard on standby in anticipation of the judgment.

Activists have threatened civil disobedience that could include shutting down highways, airports or businesses if Stockley is acquitted in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Barricades have been placed around two downtown courthouses and the police station.

