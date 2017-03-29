SLMPD regains elite law enforcement accreditation

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (Photo: KSDK)

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department regained accreditation as an elite law enforcement agency from an international accreditation commission Wednesday.

According to a press release from the SLMPD, the department completed its re-accreditation process with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

CALEA accreditation is the primary process for law enforcement agencies to voluntarily show their commitment to excellence in law enforcement. CALEA was established in 1979 by four law enforcement associations: International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP); National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE); National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA); and Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).

The SLMPD met 189 standards set by CALEA. The accreditation is for four years, and they must send yearly reports of continued efforts. The department was first accredited in 2007 and gained re-accreditation in 2010 and 2013.

© 2017 KSDK-TV