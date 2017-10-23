SLMPD takes in stray cat

Felony the cat now as a purr-fect home outside the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's North Patrol building. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - To serve and protect.

It's a pledge that's taking on new meaning the St. Louis Police Department is taking on new meaning.

The North Patrol set up a permanent home for a frequent visitor. A stray feline now named Felony has a new cat home.

Officers at the North St. Louis Patrol set up the cat house along with some food and water. She now belongs to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Felony's new home says "trespassers will be 'purr-secuted.'"

Welcome to our new resident feline! "Felony" the cat now has a purr-manent home at North Patrol after being a frequent visitor. pic.twitter.com/pHea4JxGa5 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 23, 2017

