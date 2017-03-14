SLU medical school placed on probation by accreditation agency

Saint Louis University Hospital (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Saint Louis University’s medical school has been placed on probation following a visit from the accreditation agency.

The Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) visited the Saint Louis University School of Medicine in October 2016. Following the visit, LCME placed the school on probation after finding areas of concern in SLU’s medical education program.

While the university remains accredited, the issues must be addressed within the next two years or LCME can choose to withdraw accreditation.

“These areas of concern do not involve patient care through SLU’s physician practice.” The University said.

The school is developing an immediate plan of action to address the issues and to have the probation status lifted.

The Dean for the School of Medicine released this message,

Dear SLU School of Medicine Supporter:

Thank you for your interest in our LCME remediation process and for visiting the website. We welcome your input throughout this process. Though we are disappointed in the results of the LCME assessment, we will use this learning opportunity to become an improved medical school.

What lies before us is an opportunity to create a more robust learning organization. To do so, we will enlist input from a wide variety of stakeholders including alumni, faculty, students, staff, and extramural experts. Collectively, we own our results, and, collectively, we will improve. As a learning community, we accept this challenge graciously.

Our remediation will be characterized by wide engagement, transparency, meticulous attention to detail, teamwork, data-driven decisions, and a sense of urgency. We seek to rapidly resolve issues in our educational program.

We look forward to gathering your ideas and thoughts about transforming our School of Medicine into a model medical education program. Visit this site frequently for updates about our progress. Alternatively, please feel free to drop us a note at: som-deansoffice@slu.edu.

Again, thank you for your interest and support. Let’s get to work.

Best wishes,

Kevin Behrns, M.D.

Vice President for Medical Affairs

Dean, School of Medicine

© 2017 KSDK-TV