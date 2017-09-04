Smith family demanding 'justice' in Stockley murder trial

Peopel gather for a vigil in north St. Louis for Anthony Lamar Smith, 24. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - There are renewed calls for justice in the closely watched murder trial of a former police officer.

Jason Stockley, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, 24.

The deadly encounter followed a suspected drug deal involving Smith and a police pursuit that reached almost 90 miles per hour.

On Monday night, at the very street corner where Smith died in north St. Louis, his family and friends gathered to honor his memory and demand closure.

"If I don't get justice, I don't think I can ever be at peace with what they did to my son," said Smith's mother, Annie.

Many local activists and supporters also joined in the crowd and expressed frustration at the court's delay in announcing its decision.

Julia Davis said, "We are going to be peaceful when justice prevails. If not, I don't know what's going to happen."

Stockley waived his right to a jury trial and opted for a bench trial. That means his fate will be decided alone by the Hon. Timothy Wilson of the 22nd Circuit.

Arguments concluded on August 9 after six days in court. Wilson is not bound by any legal timeline for when he must reach a decision or how he must announce it.

Smith's family said they are growing impatient.

"We've been waiting a little too long for this verdict," said his brother, Antwane Johnson.

