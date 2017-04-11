So, Foisor win US chess championships in St. Louis

Filipino chess Grandmaster of the United States and 10th highest ranking player in the world Wesley So poses with his favourite chess piece (a King) on June 8, 2016 in Paris. The first leg of the 2016 Grand Chess Tour is set to take place from June 9 to 12 at La Maison de la Chimie in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / JOEL SAGET (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JOEL SAGET, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The second-rated chess player in the world is the winner of the 2017 U.S. Chess Championship.

Wesley So captured his first national title Monday in St. Louis, his first. Meanwhile, Sabina Foisor won her first women's championship title.

The event, considered the most elite chess tournament in the U.S., took place over the past two weeks at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis.

So, who is 23, won the $50,000 grand prize in a playoff round against Alexander Onischuk.

Foisor, who is 27, beat six-time U.S. champion Irina Krush and reigning U.S. champion Nazi Paikidze to claim the $25,000 grand prize in the women's championship.

