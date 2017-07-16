Soldier's donation gives the gift of life

Army Specialist Colby Vogt, 24, poses for a picture with his family. After his death, Vogt's family says seven people recieved an organ donation from him. (Photo: Custom)

ST. CHARLES, MO. - He signed up to serve his country, but even after his death, a soldier is still giving back to his community.

In late June, Army Specialist Colby Vogt died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 24. Vogt grew up in St. Charles, and was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, at the time of his death in late June.

He is survived by his wife, Ivy, and two children — Colby Jr, and Corrine.

“He did love his family,” his wife said Sunday. “He made sure we were taken care of, and happiness was a big thing. Doing what you wanted in life to make you happy, that was a big thing of his.”

Vogt joined the Army in 2015 and served a tour in Kuwait.

“He liked the family atmosphere. That’s really what he was all about,” Ivy said. “He like the competitiveness and the discipline that everyone [in the Army] had.”

When Vogt decided to serve his country, he also decided to become an organ donor. His family said seven people received an organ donation from Vogt after his death.

“We know for a sure a man [in his 30's] got his heart… And a man in his 60's or 70's got his lungs,” Ivy said. She said the list of recipients also included a small child.

“It made everyone really proud of him.”

Funeral services for Vogt were held in his hometown in St. Charles last week. Ivy said, in time, she would like to get in touch with the people who received her husband’s gift of life.

Friends published a GoFundMe page to help his family online.

