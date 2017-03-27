Some Amtrak riders will soon be taking the bus

If you like to ride Amtrak to get to Chicago, get ready to ride the bus.

The Texas Eagle and Lincoln Service trains will stop running April 3 so work can be done on the high-speed rail service that will launch later this year.

In the meantime, you'll get from St. Louis to Chicago by bus on those routes.

Some of the other trains will run on an altered schedule.

Others will continue to operate as before.

© 2017 Associated Press