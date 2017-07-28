Some Dutchtown residents complain about trash, overgrown weeds at local park

ST. LOUIS - Some residents in the Dutchtown neighborhood are complaining about a local park littered with trash and plagued by overgrown weeds and bushes. After one resident didn’t gain any traction with the city, Five On Your Side reached out to get answers.

Julie Frampton brings her three grandchildren to Amberg Park to play and have fun. She calls it the beloved park of the Dutchtown neighborhood.

"They love the water fountain and it’s got very nice equipment,” she said.



But on July 10, she saw something that she continues to see far too often.



"It was filthy,” she said "There were so many flies around food and trash in the fountain area. This whole area was littered. The weeds were overgrown and high. All in the play area there was trash.”

She added, “there were five or six little kids playing here between the ages of five and 10," Frampton said.

Frampton ended up making a complaint to the Citizens Service Bureau the next day, but she said she never got a response.



5 On Your Side reached out to the Commissioner of Parks Kim Haegele, who said she was unaware about the conditions of the park until we brought it to her attention.



She told us she was dumbfounded about the overgrown weeds and added “I don’t know why my crew let the weeds get so high”.



After getting in touch with the city, they sent a crew out on Tuesday and Friday to cut the weeds and pick up the trash.



Frampton said now that it’s been cleaned up, she would bring her grandkids back. She's just hoping it stays this way.



"What our are parks really about our children and our families," Frampton said.

We reached out to Alderman Shane Cohn and he said the city has invested $500,000 in the park over the past eight years. He said dozens of neighbors work to keep the park clean every year. He believes the complaints were overblown and that there are worst parks out there.

Haegele also said the city tries to get out to a park for maintenance and upkeep twice a month. The city goes out to pick up trash twice a week, she said.

If you see something that needs to be done, she added that you should file a complaint to the Citizens Service Bureau.

”If we are made aware of a situation, it gets taken care of,” she said.

© 2017 KSDK-TV