Son of Holocaust survivor on anti-Semitism, Charlottesville violence

ST. LOUIS - The hate speech and violence in Charlottesville has been painful for the son of a Holocaust survivor to watch.

Burt Newman is what the local Jewish community calls a "second generation" Holocaust survivor.

His father, Max Newman, grew up in Russelsheim, Germany. He was the son of Jewish shoemakers who lived above their shop.

“They had a good life,” Newman explained. “Had it not been for the rise of Hitler, they would have lived out their lives in peace and productivity. But of course that was not to be.”

Burt said his father, who died in 1994, told stories about Nazi soldiers walking past the family store.

“They would march past their home, singing of the dream of the extermination of all Jews, getting rid of all the Jews. It was their dream.”

With the help of a sponsor who lived in St. Louis, Max escaped Germany in the late 1930s, when he was 23 years old. He also moved to St. Louis, where he later opened a grocery store and started a family.

Most of his extended family did not survive the Holocaust.

Burt said his father didn’t talk about those years very often, and the son only learned more about his family history from an autobiography written by his grandmother. Burt and one of his cousins later took that information, in addition to their own research, and wrote a book about their family history.

As the son of a Holocaust survivor, Newman said it is painful to watch anti-Semitism and white supremacists on the news now.

“I was driving today to the doctor and just thinking – what would dad think about what happened in Charlottesville? And I know for a fact, he would have been absolutely terrified,” Newman said.

“People talking about ‘down with the Jews,’ how far is that from what the [Nazi] soldiers were saying when they marched past their home in Russelsheim?”

President Trump made several remarks following the violence in Charlottesville. Some of his responses have been widely criticized by both political parties.

Newman is also critical of the president’s response.

“There’s a divide in our country. If you’re Mexican, if you’re Islamic, if you’re black, if you’re Jewish, the wheels have come off as far as the President is concerned,” Newman said. “I think the wheels came off [Tuesday] when he made the speech in Trump Tower.

“I think this has to be fought tooth and nail,” he continued. “I think people have to come out of the wood works and say, ‘We’re not going to stand for this. This is not what this country was about or created for.’”

Newman, who is married to Missouri Democratic State Representative Stacey Newman, often speaks about the Holocaust. Several times a week, he shares his story at the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center in St. Louis.

“One of the reasons I speak at the museum is so that this story, my story and others like, it are known to other people who don’t have exposure to what happened in the Holocaust,” he said.

© 2017 KSDK-TV