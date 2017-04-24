Sources: Man shoots boss, kills himself at Dallas office building

First responders at the scene of a shooting at a Dallas office building Monday. Photo: Ashlee Bailey

DALLAS - A man who entered a Dallas office building Monday morning and shot his boss and then himself is dead, sources tell WFAA.

Multiple sources tell WFAA a man entered the office building, located in the 8300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway near US-75, and shot his boss before turning the gun on himself.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition. Ambulances were sent to the office building in the wake of the shooting.

SWAT officers were also at the scene late Monday morning.

The incident began at about 10:10 a.m. Monday and people inside the building were asked to evacuate at about 10:30 a.m., said Shawn Harber, who was among those evacuated.

The shooting reportedly occurred on the tenth floor of the office building, located in the 8300 block of LBJ Freeway just east of Central Expressway off Schroeder Road.

Images captured at the scene appear to show at least one of the building's glass windows broken.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 39 employees were victims of homicide - and 600 lost work time - as a result of intentional injury by another person in Texas in 2014. The United States Department of Labor says homicide is the fourth-leading cause of fatal occupational injuries in the U.S.

