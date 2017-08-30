South St. Louis Rally's and 7-Eleven robbed overnight

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating overnight robberies at two south St. Louis businesses.

The first incident occurred at the Rally’s at 2807 South Jefferson around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. An armed man jumped through the drive-thru window after an employee opened it to serve a customer. He demanded the employees to open the cash register and got away with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man 18-22 years old, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125-135 pounds, thin build and he was wearing a dark hooded shirt with the hood covering his face.

The second incident occurred at the 7-Eleven at 5604 Gravois around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. Two armed men entered the gas station and demanded money. One of the suspects hopped over the counter and took money from the register along with several packs of cigarettes. Both suspects fled on foot.

One suspect is described as a man 25-30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170-180 pounds, thin build, mustache, beard, short dreadlocks and he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a blue and red cap, grey sweatpants and red Converse shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man 25-30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180-190 pounds, thin build and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, dark shoes and dark pants.

Anyone with information should contact police.

© 2017 KSDK-TV