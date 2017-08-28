Southwest expands service from STL to California

A Southwest Airlines jet (Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Southwest Airlines has added non-stop service from St. Louis to two new cities in California.

The budget airline already offers non-stop flights to San Francisco and Oakland, and will soon offer flights to San Jose and Sacramento.

Both new flights will be offered once daily beginning on April 8, 2018. Southwest will be the first airline to provide direct flights to those cities from Lambert, and it'll bring the total number of destinations Southwest offers out of St. Louis to 45.

Tickets are available now on http://www.southwest.com.

