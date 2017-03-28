Spontaneous combustion suspected in sparking Millstadt fire

Wait until you hear what sparked a fire at the West End Tavern in Millstadt, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters think some rags used for cleaning that were left in a bag spontaneously combusted and sparked the flames.
The restaurant on West Laurel Street doesn't even open until 11 a.m., but a fire broke out in the kitchen around 6:45.
There's heavy smoke damage in the tavern part of the restaurant, and the kitchen is a total loss.
The two-alarm fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.
The Columbia and Smithton fire departments also helped it this out.
