SSM to break ground on new SLU Hospital

Proposed SSM academic medical center. (Photo: SSM Health)

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 31 for the new $550 million SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital and ambulatory care center.

In attendance at the 10 a.m. ceremony at the site of the new hospital on South Grand will be Chris Howard, president of hospital operations for SSM; Fred Pestello, SLU president; and Kate Becker, president of SLU Hospital; along with local officials including St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay, Missouri Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, Missouri Rep. Michael Butler and St. Louis aldermen Lewis Reed, Joe Roddy and Marlene Davis.

MORE: SSM Health unveils plans for new SLU hospital

The new hospital and ambulatory care center will include more than 800,000 square feet of space and 316 private rooms. The design for the new facility, which will be located on 15 acres adjacent to the current hospital off Grand Boulevard between Rutger and Lasalle streets, includes a nine-story patient tower and a three-story ambulatory care center connected by a common space that will include amenities such as the cafeteria, gift shop and chapel.

The expected completion date for the project is September 2020.

Saint Louis University bought back the hospital from Dallas-based Tenet in 2015 for about $32 million, and then contributed it to SSM Health. In exchange for the hospital, which SSM now owns and operates, the university received a minority financial interest and governance rights in SSM St. Louis.

