St. Ann family looking for answers after fire destroys home

A St. Ann family is still coming to terms with possibly never being able to move into their home again, after an electrical fire destroyed it on June 25th.

As both Danyail Farrar and Steve Schneider, fought back tears, they say they are still overwhelmed by the fire that's turned their lives upside down.

"It's just hard but I try to stay as strong as I can," Schneider said.

They say the smell of smoke and the sound of sirens have now become triggers for a reality that has yet to sink in.

"I just don't want to let my kids down," Farrar said.

The family lost everything in the fire from clothes to everything down to their toothbrushes. Schneider and Farrar both said they lost guitars. Schneider said he also lost songs that he wrote, including a song he wrote for his soon-to-be wife. He said losing his tools in the fire hurt the most because it allows for him to make a living. With the help of friends, those were replaced, along with tools belonging to Danyail’s son Justin.

“Those were things that I used to generate income, to provide,” Schneider said. “The other things were just materials.”

The fire has also forced the family to split up. Since their home burned, the couple has slept on the couches of different family and friends, while Justin has been living with his Aunt and Uncle.



“We just want to be in one spot and together until our house gets re-done,” she said. “"That's all we really want,”



But, the fire wasn't the only emergency that day. Justin, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, became ill. When the family went to the house to try to save their things, their attention quickly shifted to saving her son as he had to be rushed to the emergency room.



"It sent us all into a downward spiral that day," Schneider said.

Justin said he is feeling better, but now that the physical pain is over, emotionally he still hurting.

“You know everything else that day was terrible for me all around."

The past couple of weeks have been a whirlwind for the family, who also has a young daughter that’s been distraught about what’s happened. They say the only thing that's keeping them from looking back is the support from those closest to them.

"It's just been really nice to have that kind of support people, offering for us to stay, welcoming us."

And through it all, no matter what happens from now...

"We still stay positive and try to look at the brighter side of things,” Schneider said.

The family did not have renters insurance and the items burned are a total lost. They say they were renting to buy the house, but are unsure if they will be able to now. It’s going to be 4-6 months before the house is livable again. Schneider adds it’s been incredibly difficult to find housing for a family, who will only stay for a short amount of time. They’re still unsure where they will live, he said.

The family has a GoFundMe account. You can find the link here.

