St. Ann looks to tax increase to fix streets, sidewalks

A splintered sidewalk in a St. Ann neighborhood (Photo: KSDK)

ST. ANN, Mo. – Take a drive through St. Ann and city leaders believe you’ll see the problem.

“Down the center of St. Gregory, you’ll see a huge crack down the middle,” said second ward alderwoman Amy Poelker.

And it’s not just isolated to cracks or potholes on residential streets.

Several sidewalks are splintered and cracked to the point it’s making every day activity a chore.

“It’s hard to maneuver these sidewalks when you’re dependent on wheels or even a walker,” said resident Geoff Kruvand.

Kruvand, who’s lived in the city nearly 20 years, said it’s so bad his daughter can’t ride her bike.

“She has to go in peoples’ yards or get off the bike and walk around,” he explained.

Poelker said the infrastructure issues stem from years of deferred maintenance and financial restraints.

“Time has just plain caught up with the city. I’d be willing to say at least 50% of the city is in that kind of condition,” she said.

So now the city of about 13,000 people in north St. Louis County is asking residents to pass a one cent sales tax increase in August.

Poelker said over 40 years, it’ll bring in millions of dollars for transportation and infrastructure related projects.

“I know up front, we’re going to need about $13-14 million to get these streets done and sidewalks and trees,” she said.

Currently, she said the city spends about $200,000 on street work, but if the tax passes, she said that would jump to about $1 million a year.

Residents like Kruvand said they could support paying more if it meant addressing issues they consider long overdue.

“I think I could (support that), yes, for better sidewalks,” he said.

Poelker said state law prohibits the city from spending the extra revenue on anything other than transportation related items. She said the election is August 8.

