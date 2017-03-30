St. Cecilia serves up fish and fun on Lenten Fridays

Fish fry at St. Cecelia Catholic Church (Photo: KSDK)

It’s a St. Louis tradition every spring.

During Lent, Catholics spend Friday evenings in search of the best fish fries across the bi-state.

This week, NewsChannel 5 stopped by one parish that makes so many meals, they take online reservations.

St. Cecilia Catholic Church, located on Louisiana Avenue in south St. Louis, continues to top charts as one of the most popular fish fries in St. Louis. Every Friday during Lent, the parish serves up to 1,200 people.

St. Cecilia’s business manager, Heather Sieve, said the parish community is 85 percent Hispanic. The fish fry serves Mexican food and drinks, as well as various entertainment.

“The joy of it is that it showcases our community,” she said. “I think the people who come here feel that. I think they feel the vibe and the excitement and the enthusiasm.”

Each week, school parents and parishioners volunteer their time to make the fish fry happen. They start preparing food Wednesday and Thursday nights.

“I tell people at the beginning of the year, at the volunteer meeting, that this is something they should really be proud of,” Sieve said.

St. Cecelia buys dozens of cases of fish and vegetables weekly to make the meals and appetizers. For their famous margaritas, they buy 30 cases of margarita mix and nine cases of tequila each week.

The church opens its doors at 4:30 p.m. on Fridays during Lent, but people start lining up even earlier. Sometimes, the wait time tops two hours. The church started taking online reservations, which is limited to about 120 each week.

During the six weeks of fish fries, Sieve said St. Cecilia’s makes about $60,000 for the parish and school.

