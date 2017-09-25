St. Charles Co. ambulances wrapped in reflective covering

St. Charles County Ambulance District (Photo: KSDK)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - Ambulances in St. Charles County are getting a new look, and it's expected to increase safety.

The advanced life-support units are getting fully wrapped in a reflective covering.

A FEMA study released over the summer showed contrasting colors and reflective materials make it easier for drivers to see ambulances when they're responding to emergencies.

The district says the new wrapping should provide more safety for patients, paramedics and the community.

"These units make use of more modern full wrap technology, so in essence, what you have here is that the entire unit is covered in a sheet of reflective vinyl which really increases its visibility," said Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

People driving in low light conditions will notice the biggest difference in the new full reflective design.

Right now, two of the district's 30 units are wrapped. The rest will be finished over time as funding allows.

