St. Charles Co. drivers dodging large object thrown at moving cars

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - Drivers are asked to be warned of danger on the highway in St. Charles County. Drivers are dodging large objects being thrown at moving cars. The Missouri Highway Patrol is trying to catch the person or people responsible before more cars are damaged and before anyone gets hurt.

“I was coming up highway 94 toward Highway 40," explained Shannon Von Harz, who was driving home from Washington, Mo. Wednesday night. At around 9:20 p.m., she said she was hit.

“Another car came and passed me and as they passed me, they threw an object out the window and it shattered my windshield," Van Harz said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol told five on your side they believe that object could be a water bottle possible filled with something frozen – Or something heavy enough to cause this kind of damage to Von Harz’s windshield.



“I first just heard a loud like bang,” remembered Von Harz. “It almost at first it sounded like a gunshot…I drove for a second and then kind of caught my breath and was like okay, I'm not hurt," she said. At that point, Von Harz and her daughter, who was also in the car, stopped at the Highway Patrol Office to report the incident.

“As he was standing there taking the report, they got a call of another hit with the same thing," she said.



In fact, within the last 2 days, the Highway Patrol has responded to 4 similar reports along Highway D and Highway DD. There have been 5 in the last two weeks.

Luckily, the only part of the car to sustain damage was the windshield, which Von Harz has since replaced. But, she’s asking that this dangerous prank stop immediately.

“You guys think you're having a great time but the guilt you would feel if you did serious damage to someone or killed someone you would never want to live with that," she said.

The Highway Patrol said that its evening crews are patrolling Highways D and DD. Officers said the one lead they have in this case is the description of the car, a white sedan with loud exhaust.

