St. Charles Convention Center cancels St. Louis Pet Expo

ST. CHARLES, MO. - The St. Louis Pet Expo has been called off just a week and a day before the event and vendors who signed up for it want answers and their money back.

Imagine paying hundreds of dollars for a booth at an event only to find out it's canceled. That was the sudden reality for more than 175 vendors, many of whom represent pet rescue organizations.

Tina Roe, for example, had booths for two non-profits, MO Min Pin Rescue and Missouri Lost and Found Paws. After learning the Expo would no longer be happening, she says she was left in the dark about how they would be refunded.

It's money that she says could have gone toward vaccinations, treatments, or adoptions.

St. Louis Pet Expo COO Bryan Rilenge says he too was shocked to learn the St. Charles Convention Center canceled the event. He says it may be because the Expo is dealing with a "serious ex-employee situation" that has tainted its reputation. He says they're trying to resolve the issue, which would be good news for vendors like Roe.

"We would like to have the event because it brings in 20,000, 25,000 people," Roe said. "They would get to know us, they would get to see us, they would get to see all the others."

Rilenge says, if the Expo remains canceled, all vendors will get fully refunded within 90 days. He says he will provide an update on Monday.

