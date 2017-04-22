O’Fallon, MO. – A group of St. Charles County middle school students could face suspension after bringing alcohol and marijuana brownies on to school property.

Fort Zumwalt North Middle School administrators launched an investigation as soon as they learned about the incident. In a letter to parents, the superintendent writes that the principals have completed their investigation and are determining the appropriate discipline for those involved.

"You want to question your kids, more now than you ever have wanted to question them," said Herman Travis III, whose daughter is in 8th grade at Frontier Middle School, also in the Fort Zumwalt School District. Travis says he believes kids are learning about drugs at a young age, in part because of the prevalence of social media.

"We're not here to judge, we're here to talk about it," Travis said.

The Fort Zumwalt superintendent tells us that these were two separate instances that took place Thursday. Typically, incidents involving drugs and alcohol come with a 30-day suspension.



"Discipline needs to send the right message to all of these students, so that all of them know that if you do enter in to some of these activities, there is a price to pay for that," said Dr. DeBray, Superintendent of the Fort Zumwalt School District.

Once administrators were made aware of substances in the school, they launched an investigation, to find out which students were involved.

One former North Middle School parent says there’s a mutual feeling of alarm among O’Fallon parents.



"They worry about their kids being in the presence of alcohol and drugs even though they may not have sampled or used them," describes Todd Taylor.



Parents say it’s more important now than ever to have serious conversations with their teenagers.



"And let you know you don’t need that peer pressure at all, you just need to come talk to us about and we'll be an open mind," Travis said.

The superintendent says these are rare occurrences. He told 5 On Your Side he couldn’t remember the last time something like this happened. But, by nature, middle school students are inquisitive and sometimes do the wrong thing.

