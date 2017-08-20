St. Charles Police searching for missing K9

ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s helps locating a missing police K9 named Tank.

Tank was last seen wearing a white collar with black letter that read “POLICE” near West Sunny Hills and Ohmes Road around 12:30 Monday morning. He is a 2-year-old, 70-pound Hanoverian Hound that has been serving the St. Charles Police Department since October of 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

