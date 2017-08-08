KSDK
St. Louis 19-year-old pulled from water at Fugitive Beach

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:49 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

ROLLA, MO. - A 19-year-old man had to be rescued from the water at Fugitive Beach Tuesday.

According to a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they were called in for a water rescue on Tuesday.

CPR was administered after he was pulled from the water. The first responders were able to get a pulse before he was rushed to the hospital.

There was no word on his condition at the time of this writing. 

