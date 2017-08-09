St. Louis' amnesty program underway

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis’ amnesty program and legal expo is underway. The program aims to help people with misdemeanor warrants.

The Better Family Life, St. Louis Metropolitan Area Amnesty Program and Legal Expo is in its 15th year. 70 municipalities are expected to participate this year, according to the Better Family Life.

To attend, a $10 processing fee is collected. Residents will have the opportunity to receive a voucher that can be taken with $100 to municipality where their warrant was issued and have the warrant lifted and a new court date.

The program runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

August 9 - St. Louis Community College in Florissant Valley

August 12- St. Louis Community College in Forest Park

August 16 – St. Louis Community College in Forest Park

For more information call 314-367-3440 or 314-381-8200.

© 2017 KSDK-TV