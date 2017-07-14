St. Louis-area lawyer nominated for US attorney post

ST. LOUIS - A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor may be the next U.S. attorney for eastern Missouri.



The White House on Friday announced its intent to nominate Jeffrey B. Jensen to lead the U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis. He is among six names announced in the latest wave to fill U.S. attorney posts. The others announced Friday included two in Iowa, two in Indiana and one in North Carolina.



New administrations typically pick their own U.S. attorneys. Jensen would replace Richard Callahan, who served under Democratic President Barack Obama.



Jensen worked as a certified public accountant before joining the FBI in 1989. He spent 10 years with the bureau before working in the U.S. Attorney's office from 1999 to 2009. He has been in private practice since then.

