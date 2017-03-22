St. Louis artist designs exclusive Cardinals beer can

(Photo: Bud Light)

ST. LOUIS - It could be the big break a local illustrator has been waiting for.

Next week, his artwork will fill refrigerators across St. Louis. And better yet, it’ll be front and center for Cardinals opening day on April 2.

Adam Koon, 26, was selected by Anheuser-Busch to design an original Budweiser can to help celebrate the return of baseball.

He told Five on Your Side the opportunity began with an e-mail about four months ago that at first he didn’t believe.

“It didn’t seem or feel right, but once I saw the materials and read the contract, it was a real thing that was going to be on the can,” Koon said Wednesday.

He said the St. Louis based company had seen his work online and contacted him about the project.

“I guess that’s the great thing about posting all my artwork. I get this out of it,” he said.

Koon described himself as a hybrid illustrator who also dabbles in design. He said it’s a craft he’s been interested in all his life.

“I’ve definitely been lucky to be one of those people who’s always had a clear path of what he wanted to do,” he said.

Koon moved to St. Louis from Ohio three years ago.

And being a so-so sports fan, he admitted he felt pressure accepting the offer from Anheuser-Busch.

“I really had to represent the heart of the city and make that tit on a can,” he said.

So, he decided to wisely stick to the obvious things that make St. Louis.

“I know everyone loves the Arch and of course with Budweiser, I really wanted to incorporate their factory,” he explained.

Koon said he was especially inspired by Cardinals memorabilia from the 1950’s.

So what he came up with was a vintage design that pays tribute to the team and its city.

Both of which Koon is now hoping will have fans raising a glass for a toast with his artwork in the palm of their hands.

He said, “People really have a warm spot for the Cardinals and the sport. I wanted to capture that on the can and hopefully I did the best I could.”

The cans go on sale locally Monday and will be available opening day at Busch Stadium. But it’s for a limited time only.

A-B is rolling out 14 other original cans in other Major League Baseball markets.

