St. Louis boosts security with dozens of new cameras

ST. LOUIS - An effort to bring extra security to residents in the City of St. Louis will soon become a reality.

Friday, Ninth Ward Alderman Kenneth Ortmann announced funding for a brand new security program to be used in the City of St. Louis. According to a press release, 20 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and 16 License Plate Recognition cameras will be installed in the city within the upcoming month.

The 36 new cameras will be connected to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real Time Crime Center, a fully-staffed, 24-hour security unit.

Ortmann's security program was approved using the Ninth Ward's capital funds totaling nearly $437,000.

The St. Louis Board of Public Service, the St. Louis Mayor's Office and the St. Louis Street Department assisted in the launch of the program.

