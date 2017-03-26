KSDK
St. Louis businesses preparing for opening day

Christina Coleman, KSDK 10:24 PM. CDT March 26, 2017

The countdown is on to opening day. With less than a week until first pitch of the Cardinals season, fans are excited — and so are downtown businesses.

Stephen Savage, co-owner of Wheelhouse and Start Bar, is hoping to beat the Winter Classic sales, which he said was their largest sales day for a sporting event. They're hosting a block party for Cubs, Cards, even Blues fans next Sunday.

Savage is hoping for four times the amount of revenue the restaurant normally makes on a Sunday, especially considering the restaurant's location.

Broadway Oyster Bar restaurant Manager Alonzo Townsend says they're also ready for a full house of sports fans.

The St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce projects the Cardinals generate $184 million each year for the region.

