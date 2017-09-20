St. Louis city leaders vote to approve one-year police body cam trial

File photo (Photo: Getty Images)

St. Louis police could soon be wearing body cameras.

City leaders voted today on a one-year trial program and to start the process of a finding a long-term solution.

Three people had a vote: Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed — who proposed the plan — Mayor Lyda Krewson and Comptroller Darlene Green.

It was decided Wednesday in a 90-minute meeting that erupted into a shouting match.

It wasn't just the board members at the meeting. Dozens of citizens came to the meeting, many of which said they had a family member killed in a police shooting. They shouted to the board to approve the body camera plan quickly.

All three officials wanted body cameras but disagreed on the best way to do it and details of this particular deal Reed made with the company.

Ultimately, they compromised.

The city decided to enter the trial body cam program with a company called Axon. After that, the city could decide whether to lease the cameras for a cost of $1,000 per year, per camera.

They also decided to immediately start the process to find a long-term solution for body cameras, whether they like the company or not.

