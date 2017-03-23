St. Louis city, MSD to tear down abandoned buildings

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The City of St. Louis and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) have started on their $13.5 million program to demolish hundreds of abandoned structures.

The program will produce 50 acres of permeable ground, reducing rainwater runoff into the combined sewer system, thereby reducing sewer overflows into the Mississippi River, which is a key objective of MSD. It will also remove vacant buildings and create properly maintained green space to make adjacent development easier, which is a strategic priority for the City of St. Louis.

In this first phase of the program, 11 buildings will be demolished.

