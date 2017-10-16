St. Louis Co. offering free and discounted dog adoptions in October

ThinkStock (Photo: Phatanin, Phatanin)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County’s Pet Adoption Center is offering free or discounted adoptions fees for dogs during the month of October.

The adoption fee for all dogs one year old and older is $20 and there’s no fee for all pit bull and pit bull mix breeds.

“Our Pet Adoption Center does a fantastic job caring for these animals, and I encourage anyone looking for a new pet to come visit this great facility,” the county said. “We would like to see all of these animals in loving homes.”

The Pet Adoption Center is located at 10521 Baur Boulevard in Olivette.

