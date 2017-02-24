St. Louis considers new MetroLink routes

MetroLink (Photo: MoDOT's Flickr feed)

MetroLink could expand with a new north-south line. A consulting team is in the beginning phase of a study that identifies whether the line would be justified in St. Louis. To figure that out, the team is looking at whether enough people would use it, along with any economic benefits.

The study team includes representatives from AECOM, Arcturis, Development Strategies, EDSI, Kivindyo Engineering Services, Resource Systems Group, WSP|Parsons, Brinkerhoff, and Vector Communications. They provided an update Friday at the St. Louis Regional Chamber Collaboration Center in downtown St. Louis.

Right now, they say there are several options for routes within the city of St. Louis. One option would take passengers right next to the future site of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency headquarters in north St. Louis.

It's also possible a north-south line could stretch into St. Louis County. The County is doing its own study separate from the one the consulting team described during an meeting Friday. That was funded by the City. Once both the City and County studies are done, the City Board of Aldermen will vote. Then, the East-West Gateway Board of Directors and Metro Link would make a final decision. That may not be until mid-2018.

"An in-street running line is about $120 million per mile," project manager Dan Meyers said. "So looking at this, we're probably looking at about a $1.3 to $1.4 billion project."

That's the estimate for a line that would go through just the city - not the county. The goal is to get the Federal Transit Administration to match half of whatever the local costs end up being. Some people have questioned whether the line would be worth the cost. This April, city voters will get to weigh in on a proposition involving MetroLink expansion. Some of the funding in that proposition is committed to this project.

Also happening this April or May, there will be the first public meeting on the possible north-south line.

(© 2017 KSDK)