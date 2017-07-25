St. Louis County Council votes to authorize investigation of county officers patrolling MetroLink

Published reports point to alleged misconduct among county police officers assigned to MetroLink.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday voted to authorize an independent investigation into alleged actions of St. Louis County Police Officers tasked with security on MetroLink.

The scrutiny, including calls for St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar to resign, stem from published reports this week that officers assigned to patrol MetroLink, were falling back on the job.

In a series of reports, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in recent years county police officers assigned to MetroLink slept on the job, loitered around in offices, intentionally covered up security cameras and went to other places like a gun shop when they said they were patrolling the train platforms.

Councilman Sam Page filed the request that called for state and federal investigations into the alleged misconduct. On Tuesday night, the council voted yes on a resolution authorizing an independent investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, Joe Patterson — the St. Louis County Police Association President — said the photos in the Post-Dispatch story were taken out of context, but said he looks forward to the results of an investigation.

"No one's been raped, robbed or murdered," Patterson said Tuesday. "None of our officers are on trial for murder. At worst, we have some officers who might have taken breaks too long in the break room."

